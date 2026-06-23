Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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23.06.2026 10:31:00
Down 30% From Its All-Time High: Why You'll Regret Not Loading Up on Microsoft Stock Right Now
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) isn't a stock that sells off a lot from its all-time high. It's down 30% from its all-time high right now, something that has occurred twice over the past decade. This makes it a pretty rare buying opportunity, but is Microsoft actually a good buy right now?I think Microsoft is in a good place as a company and could easily rebound to make it a top stock to buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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