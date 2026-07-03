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03.07.2026 20:25:00
Down 30% From Its High, Is SpaceX Stock a Buy Now?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, got off to a hot start after its IPO. From its initial trading price of $150, it rose over the course of a few days to an intraday high of $225.64. Then, after some of the initial hype died down and the company announced it was raising more money via a bond issue, the stock slumped. It has rebounded modestly in recent days, but as of Thursday, it was still about 30% off its all-time high.So, is SpaceX a great stock to buy on the dip? Or should you be patient? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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