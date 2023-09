Down 30% in the Last Year, Is Disney Stock Poised to Turn the Corner Anytime Soon?

Capitalism can be brutal. Sometimes, the businesses you think are foolproof end up getting rapidly disrupted. Consider the case of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Many investors thought it was a foolproof stock. The company has dominated the media industry for decades with its family-friendly brands and through smart acquisitions like Pixar and Marvel.But now, this dominance is being threatened. Disney is getting attacked competitively by internet platforms for consumers' time. It's also getting squeezed by content providers, like the sports leagues, and is running into disputes with its cable distribution platforms. The ugly headlines have seemed relentless, sending shares of Disney down 60% from all-time highs.As we sit here today, the stock has only provided a total return of 46% in the last 10 years vs. a 220% return for the S&P 500. Could there be more pain coming for Disney shareholders or is now a buying opportunity?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel