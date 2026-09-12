Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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12.09.2026 23:30:00
Down 30% This Year, Is It Finally Time to Buy SoFi Stock?
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has majorly disappointed shareholders this year, losing 30% of its value as of this writing. It can't seem to get a break, no matter how fast it's growing or how much momentum it's maintaining. Is it finally a buy at this price?
Spoiler alert: I constantly recommend buying SoFi stock, and it looks even better at the lower price. SoFi operates a fast-growing finance app that adds thousands of users every quarter. It's constantly rolling out new products that set it apart from the typical banking or finance app, and users are drawn to its ease of use, low fees, and innovative services.
Some of its newer products are an AI personal finance coach and AI investing with prompts, and these products draw in the young professionals who are SoFi's sweet spot. SoFi's goal is to be a one-stop shop for personal finance, and its high engagement and cross-buy rates indicate it's on its way to achieving that goal.
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