22.06.2022 17:07:00
Down 30% This Year, Is It Time to Buy Lululemon Stock?
Investors in the retail/apparel sector are currently worried about supply chain shocks, inflation, and rising transportation costs impacting business health.While this has negatively affected some companies, Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) has defied the odds and continues to put up great financial results. The rapidly growing athleisure brand is increasing market share among high-income female consumers and is executing nicely with expansions into shoes and other product categories.However, given recent market volatility, the stock is down 29% year to date. With the company growing as fast as ever, is now the time to pick up some shares of Lululemon stock?Continue reading
