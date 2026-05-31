Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
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31.05.2026 21:02:00
Down 31%, Is It Finally Time to Buy Nu Stock?
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) is a Brazil-based online bank that's disrupting finance in Latin America. The former Warren Buffett stock trades down about 31% from its high early in 2026 despite phenomenal performance. Let's see why it's a great company, why the stock is down, and whether or not this is a buying opportunity.Nu has scaled and become a financial powerhouse in Brazil. It claims more than half of that country's adult population as customers, and it has become the largest private financial institution in the country. It has a high monthly activity rate of 83%, up from 78% in 2022, with 100 million active customers in Brazil.Image source: Nu.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nu Holdings
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Nu legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Nu verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nu stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)