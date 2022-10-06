|
06.10.2022 13:58:00
Down 31%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?
As I write this on Tuesday, the Nasdaq Stock Market is having a good day, with the Nasdaq Composite index up 315 points, or 2.9%. Despite that, though, the Nasdaq is actually down a lot (about 31%) from its 52-week high hit nearly a year ago. None of this is really unusual. There are always occasional days when the stock market surges and occasional days (and years) in which it sinks.So you might reasonably ask if it's safe to invest in the stock market, and specifically in the Nasdaq now? The short answer is: Generally yes, with some caveats.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!