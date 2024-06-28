|
28.06.2024 09:07:00
Down 32% in 2024, Can Boeing Make a Big Second-Half Recovery?
With Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock down by nearly a third this year, it's natural that value investors will, at least, start considering buying in. Indeed, there's a compelling case for buying the stock because it still has a multiyear backlog and a significant business moat. Is it enough to make the stock a buy?Boeing's path to recovery is intricately tied to its management's actions. Its ability to increase delivery rates on the 737 MAX and 787 and resolve the manufacturing quality issues will be crucial in turning the company's fortunes around.However, that's not the only operational issue that needs addressing. The defense segment poses a challenge, as management needs to restore profitability to Boeing's defense, space, and security (BDS) segment while aiming for the medium-term target of high-single-digit profit margins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
10:33
|Boeing: Wie schlecht geht es dem Flugzeugbauer wirklich? (Spiegel Online)
|
27.06.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones legt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|US regulators sanction Boeing over disclosures about door panel inquiry (Financial Times)
|
27.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Boeing rejects claims that Nasa crew are ‘stranded’ on its spacecraft (Financial Times)
|
26.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)