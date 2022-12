Down 33%: Is Royal Caribbean Stock Finally a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Down 33% year to date, 2022 hasn't been easy for Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). While the cruise company has rapidly bounced back from many of the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, high debt levels and macroeconomic headwinds are still major challenges. Let's explore some of the pros and cons of betting on the stock. Like with all cruise companies, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Royal Caribbean incredibly hard. But now, the company is enjoying massive growth amid easy comps and the relaxation of movement restrictions. Third-quarter revenue jumped more than 500% to $2.99 billion amid a surge in passenger ticket sales and onboard customer spending on food and entertainment. Continue reading