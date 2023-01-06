|
06.01.2023 11:02:00
Down 33%, Microsoft Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Right Now
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock dropped 28% last year -- its third-worst performance since the company went public in 1986 -- and the situation has only gotten worse this year. The stock is now down 33%, marking its sharpest decline in more than a decade.Economic challenges fueled Microsoft's fall from grace. High inflation slowed revenue growth and supercharged operating expenses, a one-two punch that led to a disappointing financial performance over the past year. Revenue increased only 15% to $203 billion, and free cash flow climbed a mere 5% to $63 billion. Those metrics decelerated meaningfully compared to the prior year, when revenue rose about 20% and free cash flow jumped 23%.On the bright side, Microsoft is set to reaccelerate its growth when economic conditions improve. In the meantime, investors should take advantage of this once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
