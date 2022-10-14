Down 33%, This Dividend King Could Be a Screaming Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Maintaining consistent dividend increases is no easy feat. That's why Dividend Kings, a title given to stocks that have maintained 50 years or more of raises, are some of the most sought-after stocks for income investors. The reliability and growth they can offer are simply hard to beat.It's not often that Dividend Kings go on sale. But today's bear market and uncertain economic conditions mean loads of Dividend Kings are trading for cheap, including real estate investment trust (REIT) Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT).The stock has 55 years of dividend raises under its belt and is down 33% this year. Does today's discounted price make this stock a screaming buy? Let's take a closer look to find out.Continue reading