|
14.10.2022 15:02:00
Down 33%, This Dividend King Could Be a Screaming Buy
Maintaining consistent dividend increases is no easy feat. That's why Dividend Kings, a title given to stocks that have maintained 50 years or more of raises, are some of the most sought-after stocks for income investors. The reliability and growth they can offer are simply hard to beat.It's not often that Dividend Kings go on sale. But today's bear market and uncertain economic conditions mean loads of Dividend Kings are trading for cheap, including real estate investment trust (REIT) Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT).The stock has 55 years of dividend raises under its belt and is down 33% this year. Does today's discounted price make this stock a screaming buy? Let's take a closer look to find out.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!