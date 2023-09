Down 33%, This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Brilliant Buy on the Dip

The past couple of years haven't been kind to Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) shareholders. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe take a closer look at what's happened, why it's in a different situation from NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) subsidiary NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), how it's similar to Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and why investors should be buying this top dividend investment now. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 20, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 24, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel