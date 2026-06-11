Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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11.06.2026 21:30:00
Down 33% From Its 52-Week High, Is It Time to Buy the Dip on AST SpaceMobile?
The SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) has cast a spotlight on the growing space industry. One company in the news lately is AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), which is launching a slew of satellites to build a telecommunications network entirely from space.At the start of the year, AST SpaceMobile set a lofty goal of launching up to 45 satellites into orbit to provide continuous coverage in select markets. However, those plans have faced unexpected hurdles in recent months, pushing the timeline to next year. As a result, the stock has taken a hit and is now 34% below its 52-week high.Here's why investors may want to consider buying the dip in the space stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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