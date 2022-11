Down 33% Year to Date, Is Alphabet Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With dominant positions in massive markets like internet search and video streaming, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) stands as a titan in the advertising industry. The $1.2 trillion behemoth also has intriguing growth potential in other fast-growing markets, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).Yet, like many tech stocks, Alphabet's shares have been down sharply in 2022. Could this be the buying opportunity investors have been waiting for?The digital advertising market is projected to grow from $537 billion in 2021 to more than $1 trillion by 2027, according to Statista. Continue reading