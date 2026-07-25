Marvell Technology Group Aktie
WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051
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25.07.2026 08:30:00
Down 34% From Its Highs, Is Marvell Technology a Buy on the Dip?
Investors in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) have seen quite the volatility over the past few months. It is currently trending downward and it's is off about 34% from its all-time high, at the time of this writing. However, its current price exceeds where the stock was at the end of May, so this sell-off isn't giving up that many weeks of performance. The question now is whether Marvell is a smart buy on the dip or if there are better options out there. Let's see if this makes it a buy now, or if investors would be better off sticking with other artificial intelligence (AI) picks.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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