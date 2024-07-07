|
07.07.2024 11:21:00
Down 34% This Year, SoFi Is a Hot Stock Right Now. Should You Invest in It?
If you pay attention to hot stocks that are in the news frequently, you've probably run across not only Nvidia and Tesla but also SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI). You may be wondering whether you should buy some shares -- and you might also be wondering just what the company does in the first place. (You might know of the SoFi Stadium where the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams play, but that doesn't tell you much about the company.)Here's a brief introduction to "fintech" company SoFi, along with some reasons why you might want or not want to invest in it.SoFi bills itself as a "a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions." It recently reported having more than 8.1 million of those members, and its services include (but are not limited to) checking and savings accounts; personal, student, and mortgage loans; credit cards; investment accounts; and auto, life, home, and renters insurance. It also offers a range of personal-finance tools, such as for credit monitoring and budgeting.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,30
|-1,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: US-Börsen mit neuen Rekordhochs -- ATX und DAX fallen zum Wochenende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag seine anfänglichen Zuschläge nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt musste ebenso einen Teil seiner Gewinne abgeben. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag nach.