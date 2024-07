Down 34% This Year, SoFi Is a Hot Stock Right Now. Should You Invest in It?

If you pay attention to hot stocks that are in the news frequently, you've probably run across not only Nvidia and Tesla but also SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI). You may be wondering whether you should buy some shares -- and you might also be wondering just what the company does in the first place. (You might know of the SoFi Stadium where the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams play, but that doesn't tell you much about the company.)Here's a brief introduction to "fintech" company SoFi, along with some reasons why you might want or not want to invest in it.SoFi bills itself as a "a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions." It recently reported having more than 8.1 million of those members, and its services include (but are not limited to) checking and savings accounts; personal, student, and mortgage loans; credit cards; investment accounts; and auto, life, home, and renters insurance. It also offers a range of personal-finance tools, such as for credit monitoring and budgeting.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool