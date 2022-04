Down 35%, This Dividend Stock Has an Ace In the Hole for Growing Its International Business

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock are down 35% from their all-time high and hovering around a 52-week low as broader market volatility clashes with company-specific problems.It's no secret that the Starbucks unionization discussion is intensifying. Starbucks' sudden leadership change raises even more questions. And with Starbucks suspending what would have been the largest share buyback program in company history, there's added pressure for Starbucks to deliver on its promises.Despite these challenges, the world's largest coffee chain remains one of the most powerful consumer brands in the world. And it has plenty of ways to grow its business in the decades to come. Here's why Starbucks' licensed stores are its ace in the hole for growing its international business .