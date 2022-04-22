|
22.04.2022 17:37:00
Down 35%, This Dividend Stock Has an Ace In the Hole for Growing Its International Business
Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock are down 35% from their all-time high and hovering around a 52-week low as broader market volatility clashes with company-specific problems.It's no secret that the Starbucks unionization discussion is intensifying. Starbucks' sudden leadership change raises even more questions. And with Starbucks suspending what would have been the largest share buyback program in company history, there's added pressure for Starbucks to deliver on its promises.Despite these challenges, the world's largest coffee chain remains one of the most powerful consumer brands in the world. And it has plenty of ways to grow its business in the decades to come. Here's why Starbucks' licensed stores are its ace in the hole for growing its international business.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!