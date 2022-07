Down 35%, This Stock's Price Plunge Is a Gift to Savvy Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nike (NYSE: NKE) has had a rough stretch. The sports-apparel company's stock has fallen 35% since January. The company's recent quarter for the period ended May 31 was a stark reminder of the current challenges facing retail companies.There's no denying these short-term problems, but does that mean investors should run away? I don't think so. Nike's still a long-term winner worth buying, and I'll show you why below.Nike's decline isn't all its fault. It's a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index, which holds just 30 stocks. The index is down 15% over the past year, which puts pressure on Nike stock, too. However, Nike's down much more than the index, indicating real challenges inside the business.Continue reading