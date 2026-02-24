Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
24.02.2026 04:30:00
Down 35% From Its All-Time High, Should You Buy the Dip on Palantir Stock?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been the darling of the stock market since 2023. It has posted incredible growth over the last three years, but the tides have turned for Palantir stock in 2026. Although it last set a new all-time high in October 2025, it ended 2025 about 10% down from that high. It has had a poor 2026 and is now down around 35% from its high. That's a sizable discount on a stock that many point to as a poster child of what artificial intelligence (AI) adoption can provide for businesses. Furthermore, Palantir's Q4 2025 results were excellent, and its 2026 guidance was fantastic as well. So, what's behind the stock's decline?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
