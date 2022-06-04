|
04.06.2022 17:30:00
Down 35% in 2022, Is Starbucks Stock a Buy Right Now?
Amid the market rout in recent months that has crushed high-multiple, fast-growing tech stocks, a blue-chip ticker like Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has found itself in the chaos. Shares are down 35% this year alone, causing many shareholders to consider running for the exits. However, I think the pessimism presents shrewd investors with a buying opportunity in this household name. Here are three reasons Starbucks makes for a solid investment right now. For starters, Starbucks possesses a powerful competitive advantage that is intangible in nature, making it extremely difficult (or impossible) for a rival to replicate. I'm talking about the company's globally recognized brand. According to Piper Sandler's spring 2022 Taking Stock With Teens survey, Starbucks was in the top three in the restaurant category among the Gen Z demographic. This is a lucrative spot to be in because these younger consumers have the potential to be lifelong Starbucks customers. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
