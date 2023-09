Down 35% in 2023, Chewy Stock Still Looks Too Expensive

Online pet products retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is successfully competing with retail giants like Amazon and Walmart. Revenue reached $2.78 billion in the second quarter, up 14.3% year over year as customers ramped up their spending. The company is profitable as well, although just barely. Net income slumped a bit to $19 million in Q2.Despite Chewy's growing sales, the stock has been hammered over the past few years. This year alone, Chewy stock is down about 35% following its post-earnings rout. Since peaking during the pandemic, the stock has tumbled by nearly 80%.This steep decline doesn't make Chewy stock a bargain. Given the headwinds the company is facing, Chewy stock still looks too expensive.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel