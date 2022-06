Down 36%, This Tech Stock Could Go on a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Optical networking equipment provider Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has been thrashed brutally by the market this year, with its stock losing more than 37% of its value so far, and the company's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results (for the three months ended April 30, 2022) released on June 2 didn't help matters.Share prices of Ciena slipped 3.8% following the release of its quarterly report, as it not only missed expectations but also delivered tepid guidance for the current quarter.However, a closer look at some of the metrics from Ciena's latest quarterly report indicates that it may not be long before this networking stock regains its mojo. Let's see why.Continue reading