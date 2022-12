Down 36% From Its High, Is Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In times like these, it's important for investors to understand the difference between a company in trouble and a falling stock price. The 2022 bear market took down a wide swath of Wall Street favorites, ravaging good and bad stocks alike. However, once the market recovers -- and it will -- strong companies with even better prospects will rebound, enriching investors along the way.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of those strong companies. The company was buffeted by short-term headwinds that cratered its stock, but the evidence suggests that it will bounce back once the economic environment stabilizes.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading