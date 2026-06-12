Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
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12.06.2026 13:15:00
Down 37%, Is Nu Holdings Stock Finally a Bargain?
If your business is not considered a winner from artificial intelligence (AI), then it is likely severely underperforming the market. Consider Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). The digital banking giant is down 28% this year and 37% from its 52-week high, while the S&P 500 index is up more than 8% in 2026.This creates a bargain-buying opportunity for Nu Holdings stock if investors plan to hold for five or more years. Here's why shares of Nu Holdings, parent of Nu Bank, look cheap right now, why management agrees, and what returns could look like for the fast-growing bank during the next five years.The core of Nu Bank's business is in Brazil today, where most adults use one of its digital banking products. With increased revenue per customer, the company should see steady growth in its domestic market in the years ahead, with significant profitability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nu Holdings
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Nu legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Nu verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nu stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)