Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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14.05.2026 08:05:00
Down 39%, Is It Finally Time to Buy Upstart Stock?
Despite progress in its turnaround, artificial intelligence (AI) stock Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) disappointed the market with its first-quarter earnings, and the stock is down 39% this year. Is it an opportunity to buy on the dip? Or a value trap? Let's check it out.Upstart's AI and machine-learning-driven credit evaluation platform represents a fundamental change in how lenders assess credit. Legacy credit scores use a handful of criteria to see if a potential borrower is trustworthy, leaving excellent candidates sidelined. According to management, Upstart's model approves more borrowers without adding risk to the lender. That's a win-win for both parties.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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