28.02.2022 12:45:00
Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is down 10% over the same period. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps. Here's why I think Meta Platforms is a bargain stock right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
