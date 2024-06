Down 40%, Is Intel a Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity?

While chip designer Nvidia's shares have soared in recent times, chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) hasn't fared so well. And much of this story has to do with artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia has poured its resources into AI, and the company today dominates the AI chip market. Intel fell behind in the AI race, and that has weighed on earnings and share performance.But this doesn't mean we should forget about this chip powerhouse. In fact, Intel may make a pretty good buy today as it faces a crucial moment of transition -- one that could kick-start growth. The company has two particular projects that might be game changers for earnings over the long haul. Intel has put a big focus on AI with a whole new wave of product releases, and the company is opening up its manufacturing to others -- to become the only U.S.-based chip producer.Does this make Intel, down about 40% this year, a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel