Down 40%, Is Netflix a Screaming Buy or a Cautionary Tale?

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

21.01.2026 03:50:00

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is one of the best-performing stocks of the 21st century and has also been one of the big winners of the last few years.Even while most of its legacy entertainment peers have struggled, Netflix has impressed by delivering continued subscriber growth, launching a successful advertising tier, and creating hit programming like KPop Demon Hunters.However, in recent months, Netflix has suddenly struggled. Including its 5% decline after hours on its earnings report, the stock is down nearly 40% from its peak last summer. Is the stock a buy? Let's take a look at what the latest report had to offer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
