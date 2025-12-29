:be Aktie

Down 40%, This Growth Stock Could Be Set for a Recovery in 2026
Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), the database and cloud computing specialist, have kept pace with the S&P 500 in 2025 -- up 17% year to date at the time of this writing, compared to a 17.5% gain in the index. But the tech giant's stock is down about 40% from its all-time high (made in August of this year).In hindsight, Oracle's stock probably ran up too far, too fast in a short period, driven by exuberance for its cloud computing deals with OpenAI, Meta Platforms, and other notable companies. But the sell-off is overblown.Here's what investors are getting wrong about Oracle and why the stock is a great buy for 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
