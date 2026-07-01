Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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01.07.2026 21:23:00
Down 40% From its All-Time High, Is Now the Perfect Opportunity to Load Up on This Quantum Computing Leader?
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is a fairly risky and volatile stock, as investors don't quite know what to think of it. It's an early-stage pure-play quantum computing company that is far from sustainable as a business right now.It's actively working on improving its quantum computing solution to the point where it will be commercially viable. However, it's not there yet. As a result, the stock often rises and falls based primarily on the market's changing risk appetite. Currently, we're in a falling cycle, and the stock is down by around 40% from the all-time high it touched in October. That's a pretty deep discount from where it was trading, but is it a bargain buying opportunity, or was that move just an accurate repricing of a risky stock? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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