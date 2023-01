Down 40% in 2022, Alphabet Is Ready for a Bull Run in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was a downright awful one for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock. Shares of the technology giant tumbled to the tune of 40%, mirroring the lousy performances dished out by most of its tech peers.As we look back on 2022 though, it becomes clear the proverbial punishment doesn't quite fit the crime. That is to say, while last year certainly presented fresh challenges for Google and YouTube's parent company, the market overreacted. Alphabet is still a growth machine. Investors should collectively remember and realize this reality once all the dust kicked up in 2022 starts to settle in 2023. In turn, that could spark a long overdue reversal of last year's sell-off.Continue reading