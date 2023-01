Down 40% in 2022, Can Exact Sciences Recover in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Early cancer detection is a lot more common these days than it was a decade ago. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) can't claim all the credit, but the non-invasive cancer tests that it markets play an important role. The company's cancer tests screened around 4 million people in 2021.Despite a big audience for its products, shares of Exact Sciences fell about 40% last year, and they are still down about 56% from their peak in early 2021. Is this beaten-down growth stock a bargain now, or is it still too risky for most investors? Here's what you should know.Exact Sciences made its mark with Cologuard, a non-invasive colon cancer screen. It's steadily funneled Cologuard revenue into innovative new modes of cancer detection that include a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test for the broad public. Success in the highly coveted MCED arena could drive this stock through the roof, and Exact Sciences is making progress.