Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
26.02.2026 02:30:00
Down 41%, Is This AI Stock a Buy?
The software bear market has taken down stocks both big and small. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF, which tracks top software stocks like Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, is down 27% on fears of AI disruption, but some stocks have fallen even further.Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL), a small-cap software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock focused on digital product analytics, is down 41% this year, even as the company just delivered one of its fastest quarters of revenue growth in recent years, and launched its Agentic AI Analytics platform after testing it for several months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
