Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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30.04.2026 18:05:00
Down 42%, SoFi Technologies Stock Looks Oversold. Time to Buy the Dip?
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has easily become one of the most exciting stories in the financial services industry. The digital-only banking platform continues to report excellent numbers.As of April 27, though, shares trade 42% below their record. This high-water mark was established in November last year. Maybe there's an opportunity here to put money to work.At its beaten-down price, this fintech stock looks oversold. Is now the time for investors to buy SoFi?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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