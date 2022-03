Down 42% in 2022, Can PubMatic Stock Recover?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

These are exciting times at PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) but you wouldn't know that by looking at its stock chart. Shares of the digital advertising upstart have lost around 42% of their value since the beginning of 2022.Before you let a sinking market price turn you away from this stock, you might want to take a closer look at the business. Here are some recent signs of success the company keeps flashing that suggest its stock price could put up big gains in the years to come.The old days of contacting a publication to bid on available ad space are nearly over. Automated bidding and placement, or programmatic advertising is the new norm. A recent report from eMarketer found that demand for programmatic ad spending spiked last year in the U.S., rising 41.2% year over year to $106 billion.Continue reading