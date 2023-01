Down 44% in 2022, This Entertainment Giant's Stock Is Set Up for Long-Term Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since its founding in 1923, Disney (NYSE: DIS) has become a staple of entertainment for all ages, and that success is reflected in its stock's performance. Since debuting on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1957, Disney has treated investors to consistent gains over the decades, thanks in large part to its embrace of cutting-edge technology. Recently, however, Disney's stock has struggled. In the last five years, the House of Mouse stock is down more than 19% and just in 2022 alone lost around 44% of its value. Yet I believe there is still hope and plenty of room for Disney's stock to grow. Surely, the backdrop of economic uncertainty and fears of a recession have negatively impacted much of the stock market, and Disney clearly hasn't been spared. But despite this, the entertainment behemoth is still committed to providing innovative entertainment in new and innovative ways.Continue reading