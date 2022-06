Down 45%, There Has Never Been a Better Time to Buy This Dow Growth Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The broader stock market has had a rough six months, with the Nasdaq Composite down around 22%, the S&P 500 down 11%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 7%. But those drawdowns are nothing close to what many individual stocks have endured. In six months, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has lost over 28% of its value and is down around 47% from its all-time high set in March 2021. Investors were able to count on Disney's dividends during past downturns. But the company has shown no intention to reinstate its semi-annual payout since cutting it in 2020. That makes Disney one of just three Dow stocks -- along with Boeing and Salesforce -- that doesn't pay dividends.Despite Disney stock's slide and lack of a dividend, there's reason to believe there has never been a better time to buy. Here's why. Continue reading