Down 45% From Its High, Is C3.ai a Buy?

The top search result for "AI stock" is usually C3.ai (NYSE: AI), thanks to its ticker symbol: AI. As a result, many people piled into the stock when artificial intelligence investments surged in popularity earlier this year. The stock had risen by more than 300% year to date at its peak of more than $46. But at its current price of around $25, it is well off that high.Is this weakness a buying opportunity, or was the pullback warranted?C3.ai provides turnkey AI solutions for its customers. Whether their needs are in supply chain management, energy efficiency, or assessing creditworthiness, C3.ai has products for their situation. And, if you have a big enough checkbook, C3.ai will gladly create new solutions for you, just like it is doing for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, which inked a five-year, $500 million contract with the company.