11.02.2022 12:50:00
Down 45% From Its High, Is Shopify a Buy Now?
Many investors have watched their portfolios get crushed recently, with only the past few days showing slivers of green. However, this does not mean that high-growth companies are not high-quality companies anymore. Many companies have seen no fundamental changes, which should leave long-term investors optimistic about the future. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is a perfect example. The company has been hammered over the past quarter, falling over 45% off its all-time high and about 33% in 2022 alone. However, not much has changed in terms of its dominance in the e-commerce industry. Shopify is still a leading platform where small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) go to establish and grow their operations, and this is expected to continue into the coming quarters. With the stock down this much over the past few months, I think now could be a good time to pick up some shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
