Down 46%, Is Airbnb Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A stock's share price and fundamentals don't always move in the same direction. Take Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), for example. The company's digital platform for booking short-term rentals and experiences is more popular than ever, but the stock is near its lowest price since going public nearly two years ago.Don't waste your time trying to figure out why this happens; the stock market's daily moves can be irrational, and looking at the big picture is often how the long-term investor succeeds. So instead, I'll dive into the numbers to show you the long-term opportunity in Airbnb stock and whether now is the time to buy.I don't think Airbnb needs a ton of introduction; the company's name has become synonymous with short-term rentals. You don't book a place to stay when you go away for the weekend; you book an Airbnb. It's a basic but powerful signal of just how strong the company's brand is today.Continue reading