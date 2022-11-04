|
04.11.2022 14:15:00
Down 46%, Is Amazon Stock a Bear Market Buy?
The Nasdaq Index has fallen 34% year to date, with big tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) (down 46% this year) leading the plunge. The company is reeling after third-quarter earnings revealed weakness in its e-commerce segment and guidance. But the discounted stock price could give investors the chance to bet on a rebound. Online shopping activity is struggling to keep up with the pandemic-era frenzy. And as America's top e-commerce destination (with a market share of 38%), Amazon is working hard to navigate this headwind. While total sales increased by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion, operating income fell from $4.9 billion to $2.5 billion, a decline of roughly 49%. As in the second quarter, the bottom-line weakness stems from Amazon's U.S. and international e-commerce segments, which over-expanded during the pandemic and now face lower efficiency. Challenges like inflation could also pressure margins. That said, investors shouldn't expect these to be permanent problems for the company. Continue reading
