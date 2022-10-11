|
11.10.2022 12:05:00
Down 46%, Is Royal Caribbean Stock Finally a Buy?
Trading recently for $43 per share, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was down a staggering 46% year to date -- despite a booming sales recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the cruise company is quickly returning to normal operations, its mountain of debt remains a challenge. Few industries faced the negative effects of the pandemic as much as cruising. With their tight spaces and often poor ventilation, passenger ships became ideal incubators for the fast-spreading virus. And in March 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control imposed a seven-month no-sail order on the industry, preventing these companies from operating in their most crucial market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!