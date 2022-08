Down 46%, Should You Really Buy Warner Bros. Discovery Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) has frequently made headlines this year as CEO David Zaslav restructures the company, prioritizing profitability. Many of the company's recent moves have brought significant changes to the company's streaming service, HBO Max, with not all changes being positive. Here's why investors will want to hold off putting their faith in Warner Bros. Discover for now.Zaslav is working toward paying down a debt of approximately $55 billion that Warner Bros. Discovery assumed after the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery. The sizable undertaking has seen Zaslav make several controversial moves concerning HBO Max, such as cancellations in European content and live-action family series, and ceasing production on a nearly completed film resulting in the loss of $90 million. Continue reading