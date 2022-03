Down 46% in 2022, Can Roku Get Off the Sofa?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This has been a rough year for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders. Shares of the popular TV streaming platform have fallen around 45% since the start of 2021.Roku's stock price performance in 2022 doesn't exactly jive with the ongoing transition from broadcast television to streaming video or the performance of the business. The strong secular trend toward streaming helped the company report eye-popping results for the last three months of 2021.The stock market hasn't been punishing Roku because of a poor performance. Fourth-quarter revenue from the company's streaming platform soared 49% year over year.