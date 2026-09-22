Dutch Bro a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C28Y / ISIN: US26701L1008
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22.09.2026 17:57:00
Down 47%, Is This a Generational Buying Opportunity to Load Up on Dutch Bros Stock?
The blueprint for investing success when it comes to quick-service concepts early in their expansion cycles is pretty clear. If you buy into a chain that is growing at a healthy clip -- with strong comps stacking on top of new openings -- you should generally do OK. A lack of profitability isn't ideal, but it's understandable when a trendy eatery or beverage shop is focused on ramping up its presence across the country.
Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) seems to be ticking all the growth-stock boxes. The chain of small-box stores handcrafting coffees, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages just posted its strongest quarterly revenue growth in more than a year. It's also in the black, working on its fourth consecutive year of growing profitability.
The chain should be a rock star for investors, but the headline doesn't lie. Dutch Bros stock has been cut nearly in half from its June highs. It would have to soar almost 100% -- a double Dutch, if you will -- to revisit those highs. It would have to more than double to return to its all-time peak set in early 2025. This feels like a buying opportunity. Let's take a closer look.
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Nachrichten zu Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Dutch Bros A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
|38,76
|-1,00%
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