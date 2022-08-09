|
09.08.2022 14:33:00
Down 47% in a Year, Time to Buy This Growth Stock?
With a market cap of $8.3 billion, Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) is not a small-cap company. However, it's still a growth company trying to build out the adoption of technology with explosive growth potential. As the leader in machine vision, Cognex's strategic aim is to grow into a served market (estimated as being worth $4.2 billion in 2018) that management sees as growing at a 12% annual rate. The good news from 2022 is Cognex is achieving many of its strategic aims; the bad news is almost everything seems to be working against the company right now. Here's the lowdown. If you are going to make up an informal list of objectives for a growth company, it will include the following:As alluded to earlier, Cognex is doing all three things. The company's three major machine vision markets are automotive, consumer electronics, and logistics/e-commerce. The biggest names in two of those three industries are Apple (named as a significant customer in a previous Cognex SEC filing) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). The latter was not named on Cognex's recent earnings call. Still, Cognex's last 10-K filing referred to a large customer in the logistics industry that represented approximately 17% of their total revenue. When an analyst refers to "the world's largest e-commerce customer," it's a reasonable bet that it's Amazon. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsianer warten gespannt auf US-Inflationsbericht: ATX und DAX gewinnen leicht -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel etwas höher. Auch der DAX kann leicht zulegen. Zur Mitte der Woche schlossen die asiatischen Börsen tiefer.