02.06.2022 13:25:00
Down 48%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen its share price fall nearly 50% since peaking at $346 in late 2021, but the graphics-chip leader has continued to deliver lots of growth for investors. In the company's fiscal 2023 first quarter, ending May 1, revenue increased 46% year over year driven by record quarterly results from the data center and gaming segments. The stock rebounded after the news, but Nvidia's guidance shows it's not immune to the problems facing the economy. Revenue growth is expected to decelerate to approximately 25% year over year in the fiscal second quarter. The company expects the COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine war to cut about $500 million off revenue. Nvidia graphics processors. Image source: Nvidia.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
