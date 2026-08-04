Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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04.08.2026 11:34:00
Down 48% From Its All-Time High, Sandisk Stock Is a Brilliant Buy Right Now
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has had an incredible run over the past year. At its peak in late June, the stock was up over 5,438%, but it has given back a lot of those gains since the calendar flipped past June. Now, it's down around 48% from its all-time high. Many investors are now wondering if Sandisk's stock bubble has burst, warranting the sell-off. On the flip side, this could just be a case of investors taking profits on a huge winner. That would make it a stock potentially worth buying on the dip.I think Sandisk stock still has a lot of long-term investing merit, and a rally could be coming in the future that will return it to all-time high levels. Let me explain.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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