08.09.2022 15:15:00
Down 49%, Should Investors Buy the Dip on Snowflake Stock?
Shares of cloud computing company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have taken a turn for the worse, falling nearly 49% since the beginning of the year. This has been the general pattern of high-growth technology stocks as they face an immense pressure from inflation and the Federal Reserve's combative interest rate hikes.Snowflake, which enables data storage, processing, and analytic solutions, is uniquely positioned in the data warehousing market, boasting a 19.3% share of the industry today, according to data from Slintel.Worth $4.7 billion in 2021, the cloud data warehousing market is forecast to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% through 2026, up to $12.9 billion. Per company estimates, its total addressable market across all business areas -- such as data warehousing, data lake, cybersecurity, data engineering, etc. -- equals $248 billion. Mindful of that, it's apparent that Snowflake enjoys a long runway for growth in the years to follow. So, have short-term headwinds caused investors to lose sight of the company's long-term trajectory? Is now a prime moment to purchase shares? Let's take a look at the cloud company's current situation to determine if it's a sensible buy right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
