|
10.06.2022 16:59:00
Down 4% in 2022, Is GameStop Stock a Buy?
With shares down just 4% (to $147) in 2022, GameStop (NYSE: GME) has outperformed the S&P 500, which has dipped 13% year to date (YTD). The company is enjoying modest revenue growth as it pivots away from its traditional brick-and-mortar business into opportunities in e-commerce and cryptocurrency. But with losses spiraling and no guidance, GameStop investors may face more risk than they bargained for. GameStop operates a chain of stores selling new and used games in North America, Europe, and Australia. This business model has come under pressure as gamers increasingly download games instead of dealing with physical software. As a result, hedge funds and other mainstream investment groups have heavily shorted GameStop shares over the last few years.But in January 2021, a group of retail investors decided to pile into GameStop in the "meme stock" movement. This trend led to a rapid increase in GameStop's stock price and gave management a lifeline to turn the business around by issuing new shares to raise capital. Now the company is executing a transition to technology -- focusing on e-commerce and trendy industries like blockchain and digital collectibles. Continue reading
